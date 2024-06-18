Biden's New Immigration Relief: A Path to Citizenship for Half a Million Spouses and Children

In a groundbreaking move, President Joe Biden has unveiled a comprehensive immigration relief package aimed at offering a path to citizenship for non-citizen spouses and children of American nationals. The initiative is set to protect approximately half a million spouses, many of whom are Indian-Americans, along with 50,000 non-citizen children under the age of 21.

The White House announced that Biden has instructed the Department of Homeland Security to ensure that U.S. citizens with non-citizen family members can keep their families united. This new policy will allow eligible non-citizen spouses and children to apply for lawful permanent residence without having to leave the United States.

Additionally, the initiative includes provisions for quicker work visas for DACA recipients and other Dreamers who have graduated from accredited U.S. institutions and have received job offers in their field of study. The program targets individuals who have resided in the U.S. for over a decade, aiming to strengthen family unity and boost the economy by allowing skilled individuals to contribute to the workforce.

