Police Submit Final Report in Juvenile Porsche Crash Case

In a significant development, police have submitted a detailed final report to the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) regarding a 17-year-old boy allegedly involved in a fatal car crash in Pune's Kalyani Nagar last month, an official reported on Tuesday.

The tragic incident occurred in the early hours of May 19, when the teen was driving a Porsche that killed two software professionals, including a woman. Currently, the youth is held at an observation home in the city.

The police have requested the JJB to treat the juvenile as an adult for the trial, submitting comprehensive evidence, including eyewitness accounts, CCTV footage, and proof of alcohol consumption, to support their case. This comes amid revelations of a blood sample swapping scandal involving the juvenile's parents and medical professionals, who are now in custody.

