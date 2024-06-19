Pakistani Journalist Tragically Gunned Down in Khyber District

In a tragic incident on Tuesday, prominent Pakistani journalist Khalil Jibran was gunned down by unidentified assailants in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Jibran, affiliated with Pashto News Channel 'Khyber News,' was attacked near his residence in the Mazrina Sultankhel area of Khyber district.

During the assault, another individual named Sajid sustained injuries. The perpetrators managed to escape the scene following the attack. Law enforcement agencies have initiated a search operation.

Family sources have confirmed the journalist's death, while a senior journalist described the incident as a targeted killing. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur strongly condemned the act and called for the immediate arrest of those responsible.

The Association of Electronic Media Editors has demanded swift justice, and both the Khyber Union of Journalists and the Peshawar Press Club have urged the provincial government to institute stronger security measures to protect journalists.

