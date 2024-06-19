Putin and Kim: A New Era of Russia-North Korea Relations

Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un exchanged their inmost thoughts and opened their minds to further develop relations, North Korean state media said on Wednesday, as Putin arrived in Pyongyang, greeted by Kim at the airport.

The meeting between the two leaders demonstrates "invincibility and durability" of friendship and unity between North Korea and Russia, according to state news agency KCNA.

