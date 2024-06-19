Putin and Kim: A New Era of Russia-North Korea Relations
Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un engaged in deep discussions to further develop their countries' relations. This meeting, marked by mutual respect and strong leadership, highlights the enduring and unshakeable friendship between Russia and North Korea as reported by KCNA.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un exchanged their inmost thoughts and opened their minds to further develop relations, North Korean state media said on Wednesday, as Putin arrived in Pyongyang, greeted by Kim at the airport.
The meeting between the two leaders demonstrates "invincibility and durability" of friendship and unity between North Korea and Russia, according to state news agency KCNA.
