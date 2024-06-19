Left Menu

Explosive Night: Fire at Chad Military Depot Triggers Devastating Blasts

A fire at a military ammunition depot in N'Djamena, Chad's capital, led to multiple explosions on Tuesday night. Witnesses reported at least one fatality and several injuries. The blasts caused artillery shells to fall into residences, leading to significant panic and damages in the surrounding area.

Reuters | Updated: 19-06-2024 05:50 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 05:50 IST
Explosive Night: Fire at Chad Military Depot Triggers Devastating Blasts
AI Generated Representative Image

A fire at a military ammunition depot in Chad's capital N'Djamena triggered a series of blasts on Tuesday night, Foreign Affairs Minister Koulamallah Abderaman said, with witnesses saying at least one person was killed and several wounded. A resident of a neighbourhood near the depot said he saw three wounded people on the street, two of which were rushed to hospital on motorbikes.

Media posted images of spent artillery shells that fell in people's homes. Another resident said his neighbour, a shopkeeper, was killed after a shell hit him. "Loud blasts woke us up," resident Moustapha Adoum Mahamat told Reuters via telephone.

"Our house was shaking as if someone were shooting at us. Then we saw a big fire at the military camp and smoke and things exploding in the air," he said. "We could see artillery fly over us." A Reuters witness saw flames and heard explosions for about an hour and said smoke was spreading around the city.

The fire broke out just a few kilometres away from Chad's main international airport, which authorities said was not affected.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Agriculture: The Integration of Digital Twins and Reinforcement Learning for Sustainable Farming

Transforming Education with Solar Power: A Study on UESD's Renewable Energy Potential

Georgia's Tourism Sector: From Potential to Prosperity

Bridging the Climate Investment Gap: A Call for Stronger Governance

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024