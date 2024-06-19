China's SAFE Vows to Guard Yuan Against Volatility
Reuters | Updated: 19-06-2024 08:35 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 08:35 IST
China's foreign exchange regulator said on Wednesday it will closely monitor changes in external environment to prevent the yuan exchange rate from overshooting, and guard against risks from abnormal cross-border capital flows.
Zhu Hexin, head of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE), told the annual Lujiazui Forum in Shanghai that China's forex market is resilient.
