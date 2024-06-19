Left Menu

Juvenile Porsche Crash: Evidence Handed to JJB

Police have submitted a comprehensive final report to the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) in Pune, detailing evidence against a 17-year-old minor allegedly involved in a Porsche accident that killed two techies. The police claim the teen was driving drunk and have filed a plea to treat him as an adult for the trial.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 19-06-2024 08:47 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 08:47 IST
The police have submitted a thorough final report to the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) in Pune, laying out evidence against a 17-year-old minor implicated in a deadly Porsche accident last month. The official announcement came as the authorities seek to have the teenager tried as an adult.

The incident, which occurred in the early hours of May 19, resulted in the deaths of two individuals when the luxury car, driven allegedly by an inebriated juvenile, collided with a two-wheeler. The comprehensive report includes eyewitness accounts, CCTV footage, and evidence of alcohol consumption that corroborate the minor's involvement.

According to police, the juvenile's blood samples were illicitly swapped with those of his mother, leading to additional arrests including those of his parents and facilitating intermediaries. The crime branch emphasizes that the report substantiates their plea for adult prosecution.

