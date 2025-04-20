Left Menu

Raut Sparks ‘Emotional Talks’ Speculation Between Shiv Sena and MNS

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut stirred speculation about potential rapprochement between Shiv Sena and MNS through 'emotional talks'. Despite lack of formal alliance announcement, Raut emphasizes ongoing discussions within Thackeray family. MNS leader calls for mutual support in pro-Marathi initiatives, cautioning against BJP involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-04-2025 13:36 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 13:36 IST
Raut Sparks ‘Emotional Talks’ Speculation Between Shiv Sena and MNS
Sanjay Raut
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday fueled speculation about a potential reconciliation between his party and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), stating that 'emotional talks' are currently underway. Despite no official alliance being announced, Raut emphasized ongoing discussions without preconditions between Uddhav Thackeray and his cousin, Raj Thackeray.

The idea of a rapprochement gained traction after Raj Thackeray, in a podcast with Mahesh Manjrekar, expressed willingness to work with Uddhav, recalling days in the undivided Shiv Sena. However, MNS spokesperson Sandeep Deshpande maintained that people might be reading too much into Raj's comments, calling for Sena's support for Marathi language initiatives.

While Raut accused BJP of being Maharashtra's 'enemy', splitting Shiv Sena, Deshpande highlighted the need for unity among Marathi people, questioning whether Uddhav Thackeray will make amends for past grievances, like cases against MNS activists. Both Uddhav and Raj made statements suggesting a focus on Marathi interests over 'trivial issues'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

 Global
2
Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

 Global
3
Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

 Global
4
Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Smarter: How Energy Codes Can Shape a Low-Carbon Future, If Enforced

Reimagining Coal Mine Closures: World Bank's Roadmap for a Just and Sustainable Future

Why Mongolian Men Die Younger: A Roadmap to Bridge the Gender Life Expectancy Divide

How Business Associations Shape West Africa’s Informal Sector And Who Gets Left Out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025