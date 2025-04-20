Raut Sparks ‘Emotional Talks’ Speculation Between Shiv Sena and MNS

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday fueled speculation about a potential reconciliation between his party and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), stating that 'emotional talks' are currently underway. Despite no official alliance being announced, Raut emphasized ongoing discussions without preconditions between Uddhav Thackeray and his cousin, Raj Thackeray.

The idea of a rapprochement gained traction after Raj Thackeray, in a podcast with Mahesh Manjrekar, expressed willingness to work with Uddhav, recalling days in the undivided Shiv Sena. However, MNS spokesperson Sandeep Deshpande maintained that people might be reading too much into Raj's comments, calling for Sena's support for Marathi language initiatives.

While Raut accused BJP of being Maharashtra's 'enemy', splitting Shiv Sena, Deshpande highlighted the need for unity among Marathi people, questioning whether Uddhav Thackeray will make amends for past grievances, like cases against MNS activists. Both Uddhav and Raj made statements suggesting a focus on Marathi interests over 'trivial issues'.

