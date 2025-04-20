Amaravati: Pioneering the Future of Renewable Energy-Driven Cities
Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh's planned capital, aims to become the world's first city powered entirely by renewable energy. With 2,700 MW of green power, it aligns with India's clean energy goals. The city, built sustainably, showcases green urban planning and offers global benchmarks in urban sustainability and energy efficiency.
Amaravati, the future capital of Andhra Pradesh, is on track to make history by becoming the world's first city powered solely by renewable energy sources. The ambitious city planning project aims to generate 2,700 megawatts of green energy, meeting all its electricity needs from sustainable sources such as solar, wind, and hydropower.
The Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, N Chandrababu Naidu, envisions Amaravati as a 'people's capital' that embodies India's commitment to clean energy and climate action. The city, strategically located between Vijayawada and Guntur, positions itself as a leader in innovative green urban planning and the global transition to clean energy.
In addition to its comprehensive renewable power strategy, Amaravati will feature extensive electric public transport, mandatory rooftop solar panels on government buildings, and integrated EV charging facilities. The city's commitment to sustainability extends to a district cooling system aimed at reducing energy demand and carbon footprint, crucial for the region's high cooling needs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Andhra Pradesh Unveils New Industrial Policies for Economic Growth
Andhra Pradesh's Vision for Upliftment and Growth
Tragic Accidents Strike Andhra Pradesh: Two Fatal Collisions Reported
Andhra Pradesh CM Urges Centre's Intervention for Beleaguered Aqua Sector
Crisis in Andhra Pradesh's Aqua Industry: Naidu Seeks US Tariff Relief