Left Menu

Amaravati: Pioneering the Future of Renewable Energy-Driven Cities

Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh's planned capital, aims to become the world's first city powered entirely by renewable energy. With 2,700 MW of green power, it aligns with India's clean energy goals. The city, built sustainably, showcases green urban planning and offers global benchmarks in urban sustainability and energy efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vijayawada | Updated: 20-04-2025 13:37 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 13:37 IST
Amaravati: Pioneering the Future of Renewable Energy-Driven Cities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amaravati, the future capital of Andhra Pradesh, is on track to make history by becoming the world's first city powered solely by renewable energy sources. The ambitious city planning project aims to generate 2,700 megawatts of green energy, meeting all its electricity needs from sustainable sources such as solar, wind, and hydropower.

The Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, N Chandrababu Naidu, envisions Amaravati as a 'people's capital' that embodies India's commitment to clean energy and climate action. The city, strategically located between Vijayawada and Guntur, positions itself as a leader in innovative green urban planning and the global transition to clean energy.

In addition to its comprehensive renewable power strategy, Amaravati will feature extensive electric public transport, mandatory rooftop solar panels on government buildings, and integrated EV charging facilities. The city's commitment to sustainability extends to a district cooling system aimed at reducing energy demand and carbon footprint, crucial for the region's high cooling needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

 Global
2
Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

 Global
3
Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

 Global
4
Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Smarter: How Energy Codes Can Shape a Low-Carbon Future, If Enforced

Reimagining Coal Mine Closures: World Bank's Roadmap for a Just and Sustainable Future

Why Mongolian Men Die Younger: A Roadmap to Bridge the Gender Life Expectancy Divide

How Business Associations Shape West Africa’s Informal Sector And Who Gets Left Out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025