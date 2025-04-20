Fostering Innovation: TRENDS Delegation Visits Sheikh Zayed Institute for Pediatric Advances

In Washington DC, a delegation from TRENDS Research & Advisory, as part of their U.S. research tour aligning with the 'Year of Community,' visited the Sheikh Zayed Institute for Pediatric Surgical Innovation at Children's National Hospital. The visit aimed to explore the institute's pioneering work in pediatric surgical advances.

During the visit, key discussions highlighted the essential role of scientific research and innovation in enhancing healthcare, especially in pediatrics. Collaborative opportunities in artificial intelligence, health research, and media cooperation were also explored. Officials from Children's National Hospital provided an overview of the institute's operations, underscoring its status as a global leader in pediatric care.

Expressing admiration for the institute's accomplishments, the TRENDS delegation acknowledged the UAE's humanitarian vision embedded in knowledge and innovation. Dr. Anthony Sandler of Children's National Hospital welcomed the delegation, emphasizing the importance of such exchanges in fostering expertise sharing.

