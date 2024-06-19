Left Menu

Philippines Denounces China's Aggressive Actions in South China Sea

The Philippine foreign ministry condemned China's 'illegal and aggressive' actions in the South China Sea, which have injured Filipino sailors and damaged vessels. Despite the Philippines' efforts for peaceful dialogue, the ministry stressed that China's actions must align with its commitments for any progress.

  • Philippines

The Philippine foreign ministry on Wednesday said it denounced what it described as China's "illegal and aggressive" actions in the disputed South China Sea that have injured Filipino sailors and damaged its vessels.

"In line with the Philippines' commitment to pursue peace, the Department has been exerting efforts to rebuild a conducive environment for dialogue and consultation with China on the South China Sea. This cannot be achieved if China's words do not match their actions on the waters," the ministry said in a statement.

