U.N. Alleges Israeli Violations in Gaza Campaign
The United Nations human rights office has reported that Israeli forces may have repeatedly violated fundamental principles of the laws of war in their Gaza Strip military campaign. The U.N. highlighted six attacks causing high civilian casualties and infrastructure damage, questioning Israel's adherence to principles like distinction and proportionality.
Israeli forces may have repeatedly violated fundamental principles of the laws of war and failed to distinguish between civilians and fighters in their Gaza Strip military campaign, the United Nations human rights office said on Wednesday. In a report assessing six Israeli attacks that caused a high number of casualties and destruction of civilian infrastructure, the U.N. human rights office said Israeli forces "may have systematically violated the principles of distinction, proportionality, and precautions in attack."
"The requirement to select means and methods of warfare that avoid or at the very least minimise to every extent civilian harm appears to have been consistently violated in Israel's bombing campaign," said U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk. Israel's air and ground offensive has killed more than 37,400 people in the Hamas-ruled Palestinian territory, according to health authorities there.
Israel launched its assault after Hamas fighters stormed across the border into southern Israel on Oct. 7, killing around 1,200 people and taking more than 250 people hostage, according to Israeli tallies. Last week the U.N. human rights office said the killing of civilians during an Israeli operation to free four hostages could amount to war crimes, but so might Palestinian militants' holding of captives in densely populated areas.
