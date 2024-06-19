Left Menu

Putin and Kim Forge Strategic Alliance

Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have signed a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement. The leaders held a two-hour one-on-one discussion, according to Russian news agencies.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 19-06-2024 13:27 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 13:27 IST
Putin and Kim Forge Strategic Alliance
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korea's Kim Jong Un have signed a comprehensive strategic partnership pact, Interfax news agency reported on Wednesday.

Putin and Kim concluded one-on-one talks that lasted about two hours, Russian news agencies reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Agriculture: AIoT-Driven Precision Water Management and Crop Optimization

AI's Leap Forward: How 2024 is Redefining Technology

Asia's Wake-Up Call: Strengthening Health Systems Post-COVID-19

Revolutionizing Agriculture: The Integration of Digital Twins and Reinforcement Learning for Sustainable Farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024