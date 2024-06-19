Putin and Kim Forge Strategic Alliance
Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have signed a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement. The leaders held a two-hour one-on-one discussion, according to Russian news agencies.
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 19-06-2024 13:27 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 13:27 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korea's Kim Jong Un have signed a comprehensive strategic partnership pact, Interfax news agency reported on Wednesday.
Putin and Kim concluded one-on-one talks that lasted about two hours, Russian news agencies reported.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
South Korea Expands Aid and Cooperation with Africa Amid Rising North Korean Tensions
South Korea Expands Aid and Cooperation in Africa Amid North Korea Tensions
U.S.-South Korea Bomber Drill Amid Rising Tensions with North Korea
Strengthening Ties: Sri Lanka and Maldives Hold Successful Bilateral Talks
American Soldier's Trial Begins in Russia: Complexities of International Relations