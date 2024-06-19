Independence Leader Arrested in New Caledonia Amid Renewed Violence
Police in New Caledonia detained eight individuals, including an independence leader, amid ongoing violence. This unrest has resulted in deaths, casualties, and significant property damage. The recent arrests are part of a broader investigation into crimes such as homicide, robbery, and arson. President Macron has suspended controversial voting reforms in response.
Authorities in New Caledonia detained eight people on Wednesday, among them an independence leader, amid a wave of deadly violence in the French Pacific territory.
Since mid-May, armed clashes, looting, and arson have plagued the region, turning parts of Noumea into hazardous zones. French prosecutor Yves Dupas confirmed the detentions, including Christian Tein, a prominent pro-independence figure, in connection with the unrest over contested voting reforms.
The violent upheaval led France to declare a state of emergency and deploy additional police forces. The violence has resulted in nine deaths and widespread destruction. The current investigation focuses on various crimes, including homicide, armed robbery, and arson, with detainees facing up to 96 hours of questioning before charges might be pending evidence review.
As the situation stabilizes, authorities have relaxed curfews and reopened the international airport. Meanwhile, French President Macron has put a temporary hold on the disputed voting reforms.
