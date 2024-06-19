Left Menu

Tragic Landslide Kills Three Young Miners in Comoros

A devastating landslide in Anjouan, Comoros has claimed the lives of three children and injured two others involved in sand mining for the construction industry. The incident occurred outside Mutsamudu on Tuesday, according to local rescue services. All the victims were under the age of 18.

  • Comoros

A landslide has killed three children mining sand for the construction industry and injured two others on the island of Anjouan in the Comoros archipelago, a local official said on Wednesday.

The landslide occurred on the outskirts of Mutsamudu, the capital of Anjouan, on Tuesday, said Mouhidine Saindou, deputy commander of the rescue services.

Those killed were all under the age of 18, he said, without giving further details.

