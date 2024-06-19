Left Menu

American Soldier Sentenced in Russia Amid Rising Tensions

Staff Sgt. Gordon Black, an American soldier, was sentenced to three years and nine months in a Russian prison for theft and murder threats. His case comes amid heightened tensions between Russia and the US. Black was arrested after a dispute with his girlfriend, who accused him of stealing.

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 19-06-2024 14:49 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 14:49 IST
In a move likely to exacerbate already heightened tensions between Russia and the United States, a court in Vladivostok has sentenced American soldier Staff Sgt. Gordon Black to three years and nine months in prison. Black was convicted on charges of theft and making threats of murder.

The 34-year-old had journeyed to the Russian Pacific port city to visit his girlfriend, who accused him of stealing money and exhibiting violent behavior during their domestic dispute. US officials confirmed Black's arrest occurred last month.

This case unfolds amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and a series of arrests involving American journalists and other US nationals in Russia. The US government continues to advocate for the release of those it deems wrongfully detained.

