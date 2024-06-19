Encounter Erupts Between Security Forces and Terrorists in Baramulla

An armed encounter broke out on Wednesday between terrorists and security forces in the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials revealed.

The security forces initiated a cordon-and-search operation in the Watergam area of Baramulla district on Wednesday morning, acting on intelligence about the presence of militants, officials confirmed.

According to the officials, the situation escalated into a firefight after the terrorists opened fire on the security forces. No casualties have been reported in the exchange of gunfire so far, and further details are awaited as the situation develops.

