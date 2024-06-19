Russia and North Korea Forge Defensive Alliance
Russia and North Korea have signed a strategic partnership pact, which includes a mutual defense clause. As per the agreement, both nations will support each other in repelling external aggression. Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed this mutual assistance during the signing.
A strategic partnership pact signed by the leaders of Russia and North Korea on Wednesday includes a mutual defence clause under which each country agrees to help the other repel external aggression, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.
"The comprehensive partnership agreement signed today provides, among other things, for mutual assistance in the event of aggression against one of the parties to this agreement," Putin was quoted as saying by state news agency TASS.
