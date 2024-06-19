Rajya Sabha MP’s Daughter Arrested for Fatal Hit-and-Run

Beedha Madhuri, the daughter of YSR Congress Rajya Sabha MP Beedha Masthan Rao, faced arrest on Wednesday for her involvement in a fatal hit-and-run incident. According to police reports, Madhuri was driving when she ran over a man, later identified as 21-year-old painter Surya, who was sleeping on a pavement in downtown Besant Nagar.

The incident occurred on the night of June 17, with Madhuri fleeing the scene along with another woman accomplice in the vehicle. Surya was rushed to a state-run hospital but was declared brought dead upon arrival.

The Adyar Traffic Investigation Wing police registered a case for causing death by negligence, subsequently arresting Madhuri. She was later released on station bail. This incident has raised questions about traffic safety and the handling of such cases by law enforcement.

