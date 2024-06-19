Left Menu

Family Ties of Terror: Malaysian Father Charged for ISIS Incitement

Radin Imran Radin Mohd Yassin, 62, and his family faced court charges for promoting terrorist acts. The charges followed his son, Radin Luqman's deadly police station attack in Johor. Radin Imran, his Singaporean wife, and their three children could face life imprisonment, igniting local and national security concerns.

In a significant legal development, Radin Imran Radin Mohd Yassin, aged 62, has been charged with inciting terrorism within his family. The charges arise after his son, Radin Luqman, executed a deadly assault on a police station in Johor.

The attack, which resulted in the deaths of two police officers, has raised serious national security concerns. Radin Imran, who allegedly promoted the violent ideology of the Islamic State group within his family, faces multiple charges including promoting terrorist acts and supporting Islamist militants.

The family, including his Singaporean wife Rosna Jantan and three children, has been brought to court under heavy security. The case against them continues to unfold, with the next hearing set for July 31.

