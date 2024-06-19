Ugandan Woman Found Dead in Delhi's Panchsheel Vihar

A 42-year-old Ugandan national was found dead at her residence in Panchsheel Vihar, South Delhi, on Wednesday, according to the police. Authorities have not found any signs of foul play, and proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC are currently underway.

The incident was reported around 10.51 pm on Tuesday, when a PCR call alerted Malviya Nagar Police Station about a woman lying unconscious at her home. Upon arrival, authorities found her unconscious on the floor and rushed her to AIIMS, where she was declared dead.

Further investigations revealed that the woman had been living with another Ugandan hairdresser for the past three months. Her friend reported leaving the house around 3.30 pm and discovering her unconscious upon returning two hours later. The Uganda Embassy has been notified of the incident.

