Delhi HC Extends Interim Bail for Businessman Amit Arora in Money Laundering Case
The Delhi High Court has extended by five days the interim bail granted to businessman Amit Arora, involved in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam. The extension is in response to Arora's plea citing his wife's medical condition. Arora was initially arrested in November 2022.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday extended by five days the interim bail granted to businessman Amit Arora in a high-profile money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam.
Arora, the director of Gurugram-based Buddy Retail Pvt Ltd, sought a bail extension due to the medical condition of his wife who recently underwent surgery. Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain advised Arora to approach the trial court within these five days for a further extension.
Senior advocate Vikas Pahwa, representing Arora, highlighted that the trial court had granted his client interim bail for two weeks because his father-in-law had expired and there were no nearby family members to look after Arora's wife. The case is part of a larger investigation into alleged irregularities in the excise policy, involving senior political figures.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)