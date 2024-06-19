Excitement Builds for President-elect Cyril Ramaphosa's Inauguration

The atmosphere at the Union Buildings in Pretoria is electric as guests and members of the public gather to witness the inauguration of President-elect Cyril Ramaphosa. Buses are steadily arriving, delivering attendees who are eager to see the beginning of Ramaphosa's second term in office.

An Early Start in the Cold

Despite the chilly winter morning, many people arrived early to ensure their presence at this significant event. Their enthusiasm reflects the hope and expectations placed on Ramaphosa's leadership following his re-election by Parliament on June 14, 2024.

Civil Society Ready to Collaborate

Petros Majola, Director of the Khula Community Development Project, expressed readiness to work with the new government. "Today is a very big day, which comes after we have cast our vote. [This means that] we will have a government that will take us through for the next five years. We are ready to work with a government that will deliver in the best interests of our vulnerable groups, especially the victims of crimes and violence," Majola told SAnews.

Majola emphasized the expectation for the government to deliver services to vulnerable groups, reinforcing the hope these communities have placed in the administration they voted for.

Excitement Among Supporters

Sports fan Mama Joy Chauke shared her excitement about witnessing the inauguration. "Today is an important day for South Africa. I am here to witness our President being inaugurated and lead us…we are waiting for him to lead us. We are waiting for him to do the best and we are here to support him," Chauke said.

A Significant Ceremony

The swearing-in ceremony will be conducted by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo at the Nelson Mandela Amphitheatre in the Union Buildings. The event will be attended by a diverse group of guests, including South African royalty, Members of Parliament, representatives of political parties, labor leaders, business and civil society organizations, religious leaders, and distinguished South Africans.

International Presence

The inauguration will also be attended by regional, continental, and international representatives from organizations such as the Southern African Development Community (SADC), the African Union (AU), and the United Nations (UN). Eighteen Heads of State and Government, three former Heads of State and Government, and nine Heads of Delegation are expected to attend. Additional confirmations are still being received.

High-level representation from countries including the Kingdom of eSwatini, the Kingdom of Lesotho, the Republics of Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia, Angola, Tanzania, Uganda, the People’s Republic of China, the Arab Republic of Egypt, the State of Palestine, and the Republic of Cuba will be present.

Theme: "30 Years of Democracy, Partnership and Growth"

The theme of the occasion, "30 Years of Democracy, Partnership and Growth," reflects South Africa's journey and collaborative efforts towards future development. This inauguration marks a moment of reflection and anticipation for continued progress under President Ramaphosa's leadership.