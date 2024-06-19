Left Menu

Citizens Petition Against 'Anti-Democratic' Laws Gains Momentum

A petition signed by 3,695 citizens urges political leaders to block new laws deemed 'anti-democratic'. Prominent figures such as Tushar Gandhi and Teesta Setalvad are among the signatories. The petition calls for a Joint Parliamentary Committee investigation and a parliamentary debate to protect democratic values and citizens' rights.

A growing wave of discontent has emerged as 3,695 citizens have signed a petition urging political leaders to prevent the enactment of new criminal laws seen as 'anti-democratic'.

Among the notable signatories are Tushar Gandhi, Tanika Sarkar, Henri Tiphagne, Major General (Retd.) Sudhir Vombatkere, Teesta Setalvad, Kavita Srivastava, and Shabnam Hashmi.

The petition, addressed to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, and RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary, has been sent to key political figures, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal.

The petitioners call for a Joint Parliamentary Committee investigation and a robust parliamentary debate. They argue that the new laws—Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023—threaten democratic rights and civil liberties, labeling peaceful protests as 'terrorism' and expanding the scope of sedition laws to 'sedition-plus'.

Concerns include potential politically biased prosecutions, criminalization of common protests like fasting, and increased police powers, including expanded use of force and handcuffing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

