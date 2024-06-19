Constable Sentenced to 20 Years for Kidnapping and Raping Minor in Assam

A police constable has been sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment by a court in Assam's Kokrajhar district for the kidnapping and rape of a young girl.

Special Judge J Koch passed the verdict on Tuesday evening following fast-track court proceedings. Constable Banjit Das was convicted under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO).

Das was sentenced to 20 years in prison and fined Rs 10,000. Failure to pay would result in an additional two months of simple imprisonment. The court also found Das guilty of kidnapping under Section 363 of the IPC and sentenced him to three years of simple imprisonment with a fine of Rs 2,000. In case of default, an extra month of simple imprisonment will be enforced. Both sentences will run concurrently, as per the court order.

The case originated when the victim's father filed an FIR on October 10, 2019, reporting his daughter missing after a visit to her uncle's house. Investigations later revealed that Das had abducted the girl with the intention to marry her and subsequently raped her at an undisclosed location.

