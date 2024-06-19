Left Menu

Constable Sentenced to 20 Years for Kidnapping and Raping Minor in Assam

A court in Assam's Kokrajhar district sentenced constable Banjit Das to 20 years in jail for kidnapping and raping a girl. The Special Judge convicted Das under the POCSO Act, adding further imprisonment for kidnapping. Both sentences will run concurrently, with additional fines imposed.

PTI | Kokrajhar | Updated: 19-06-2024 19:19 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 19:19 IST
Constable Sentenced to 20 Years for Kidnapping and Raping Minor in Assam
  • Country:
  • India

A police constable has been sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment by a court in Assam's Kokrajhar district for the kidnapping and rape of a young girl.

Special Judge J Koch passed the verdict on Tuesday evening following fast-track court proceedings. Constable Banjit Das was convicted under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO).

Das was sentenced to 20 years in prison and fined Rs 10,000. Failure to pay would result in an additional two months of simple imprisonment. The court also found Das guilty of kidnapping under Section 363 of the IPC and sentenced him to three years of simple imprisonment with a fine of Rs 2,000. In case of default, an extra month of simple imprisonment will be enforced. Both sentences will run concurrently, as per the court order.

The case originated when the victim's father filed an FIR on October 10, 2019, reporting his daughter missing after a visit to her uncle's house. Investigations later revealed that Das had abducted the girl with the intention to marry her and subsequently raped her at an undisclosed location.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Marine Technology: Self-Recovering Nanogenerators for Wave Energy Harvesting

COVID-19's Impact on Young Women's Job Aspirations: A Wake-Up Call for Rural India

Driving Change: Western Balkans Pave the Way for Green Transport Revolution

Empowering Public Health with Dashboards: Key Design and Implementation Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024