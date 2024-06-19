Tragedy at Sea: Dozens Missing After Boat Capsizes in Mediterranean

The Italian Coast Guard is relentlessly searching both by air and sea for dozens of people who went missing when a boat capsized in the perilous central Mediterranean earlier this week, officials reported. The calamity occurred 195 kilometers (120 miles) off the Calabrian coast, where the partially submerged vessel remains visible.

The commander of the search operation noted no bodies were in sight despite the visible wreckage. Initial rescue efforts saw a fishing boat rescue 11 individuals on Monday, although one of the rescued later died. Tragically, six bodies have been recovered, and survivors report about 60 more are missing.

According to the United Nations refugee agency and other UN bodies, the boat, carrying people from Iran, Syria, and Iraq, capsized due to a fire in the motor eight days after departing Turkiye. Among the approximately 75 passengers were 20 children. Survivors, currently hospitalized, face severe psychological and physical trauma, said Cecilia Momi of Doctors Without Borders, who added, 'Entire families are destroyed.'

