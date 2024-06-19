Left Menu

Mob Lynching Sparks Communal Tension in City

A 35-year-old man named Fareed was lynched by a mob in the Mamu Bhanja locality over suspicion of theft. Six people were arrested. Police have intensified security measures in sensitive areas to prevent further violence. The incident has triggered communal tension, leading to protests from various community groups.

PTI | Aligarh | Updated: 19-06-2024 20:18 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 20:18 IST
Mob Lynching Sparks Communal Tension in City
Fareed
  • Country:
  • India

In a deeply disturbing incident, a man identified as Fareed, 35, was lynched by a mob in the Mamu Bhanja locality, accused of theft, creating a communal flashpoint.

Police report that six individuals have been arrested in connection with the attack on Fareed, who was assaulted while returning home on Tuesday night. Seven other suspects have been identified.

Local authorities took swift action as the critically injured Fareed was rushed to Malkhan Singh Hospital, where he tragically succumbed to his injuries, according to Superintendent of Police City M Shekhar Pathak.

As news of the lynching spread, large crowds gathered at the hospital demanding justice. Arrests were made using CCTV footage as evidence, and more suspects are being pursued.

Senior law enforcement officials, including SSP Sanjay Suman, confirmed that strict security measures, including the deployment of the Rapid Action Force, were implemented in sensitive areas like Subzi Mandi and Abdul Kareem Chowk to prevent further unrest.

The communal tension extended into the old city, causing some businesses to close as groups from both Hindu and Muslim communities convened. Additionally, a dharna led by BJP leaders, including city MLA Muktar Varshney, was staged near Railway Road, emphasizing that only those truly guilty should face arrest.

SP Pathak reassured the public that all arrests would adhere to legal protocols.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Marine Technology: Self-Recovering Nanogenerators for Wave Energy Harvesting

COVID-19's Impact on Young Women's Job Aspirations: A Wake-Up Call for Rural India

Driving Change: Western Balkans Pave the Way for Green Transport Revolution

Empowering Public Health with Dashboards: Key Design and Implementation Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024