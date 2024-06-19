Mob Lynching Sparks Communal Tension in City

In a deeply disturbing incident, a man identified as Fareed, 35, was lynched by a mob in the Mamu Bhanja locality, accused of theft, creating a communal flashpoint.

Police report that six individuals have been arrested in connection with the attack on Fareed, who was assaulted while returning home on Tuesday night. Seven other suspects have been identified.

Local authorities took swift action as the critically injured Fareed was rushed to Malkhan Singh Hospital, where he tragically succumbed to his injuries, according to Superintendent of Police City M Shekhar Pathak.

As news of the lynching spread, large crowds gathered at the hospital demanding justice. Arrests were made using CCTV footage as evidence, and more suspects are being pursued.

Senior law enforcement officials, including SSP Sanjay Suman, confirmed that strict security measures, including the deployment of the Rapid Action Force, were implemented in sensitive areas like Subzi Mandi and Abdul Kareem Chowk to prevent further unrest.

The communal tension extended into the old city, causing some businesses to close as groups from both Hindu and Muslim communities convened. Additionally, a dharna led by BJP leaders, including city MLA Muktar Varshney, was staged near Railway Road, emphasizing that only those truly guilty should face arrest.

SP Pathak reassured the public that all arrests would adhere to legal protocols.

