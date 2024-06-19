Tragedy in Kallakurichi: Illicit Arrack Claims Lives, Sparks Political Outcry

Over 20 residents from Kallakurichi district in northern Tamil Nadu were hospitalized and at least five lost their lives due to suspected consumption of illicit 'packet arrack', officials confirmed Wednesday. K Kannukutti, aged 49, has been arrested, with a methanol-laced batch of around 200 litres confiscated. Chief Minister M K Stalin has called for a CB-CID probe for a thorough investigation while transferring Kallakurichi District Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath and suspending Superintendent of Police Samay Singh Meena along with nine other personnel, including members from the prohibition wing.

Opposition Leader Edappadi K Palaniswami, citing local reports, stated that approximately 40 individuals were hospitalized. He criticized the DMK government's inability to curb deaths due to illicit arrack consumption, urging the administration to take stringent measures. ''Precious lives of poor people have been lost in Kallakurichi,'' said the former Chief Minister.

The state government has dispatched special medical teams from Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, and Salem to Kallakurichi for additional support. Eighteen individuals have been referred to the Puducherry JIPMER Hospital and six others to Salem Government Hospital for specialized treatment.

A political storm has erupted, with PMK founder S Ramadoss and BJP's K Annamalai demanding CM Stalin own responsibility for the deaths and stricter enforcement against illicit liquor. Prasanth and Rajath Chaturvedi have been appointed as the new collector and police superintendent of Kallakurichi district.

