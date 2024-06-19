Left Menu

Chhattisgarh Government to Reorganize Key Development Authorities for Tribals, SCs, and OBCs

The Chhattisgarh government plans to reorganize five key authorities responsible for the development of tribals, SCs, OBCs, and the rural population. The decision aims to enhance efficiency and will place these authorities under the Chief Minister's direct supervision. The reorganization follows changes from 2019 that reduced their efficacy.

The Chhattisgarh government has announced a major reorganization of five pivotal authorities tasked with the development of tribals, Scheduled Castes (SCs), Other Backward Classes (OBCs), and rural populations. This strategic move was finalized during a recent Cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai at Mantralaya.

The restructured entities include the Bastar Area Tribal Development Authority, Surguja Area Tribal Development Authority, Mid-Area Tribal Development Authority, Scheduled Caste Development Authority, and the Chhattisgarh State Rural and OBC Development Authority. These changes aim to boost the efficiency and operational effectiveness of these bodies, which manage public facilities in their respective areas. 'These authorities will now function under the direct supervision of the Chief Minister, with local MLAs assigned as vice presidents,' detailed an official communication.

Initially established during the BJP government reign in 2004-05 and expanded in 2012, these authorities have historically been crucial for regional development. However, alterations introduced in 2019 by the Congress administration had reduced their impact due to decreased transparency and monitoring standards. To resolve these issues, the Cabinet has sanctioned a reorganization alongside updated funding regulations.

Additionally, a resolution from February 2023 will extend the jurisdiction of the Central Area Tribal Development Authority to encompass all areas where tribal populations exceed 25%. The Cabinet has also passed the Guest Lecturer Policy-2024 for Higher Education, further diversifying its developmental focus.

