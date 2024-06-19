Delhi Health Secretary's Leave Sparks Controversy Amid Heat Wave

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj has raised serious concerns over the city's Health Secretary S B Deepak Kumar, who allegedly went on a 'long leave' without authorization amidst a severe heat wave afflicting the capital.

Bharadwaj, in a letter addressed to the Union Home Secretary, emphasized the critical role played by the health department during such extreme weather and questioned the protocol breach.

The health minister also revisited past issues, citing a fire tragedy in a neonatal center and questioning the Centre's actions regarding accountability and transparency within the department.

