Delhi Health Secretary's Leave Sparks Controversy Amid Heat Wave

Delhi's Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj has demanded strict action against the city’s Health Secretary S B Deepak Kumar for taking a 'long leave' without permission amid a severe heat wave and after neglecting previous fire safety directives. Sources contend Kumar attended a training program, not an extended leave.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2024 21:46 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 21:46 IST
Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj has raised serious concerns over the city's Health Secretary S B Deepak Kumar, who allegedly went on a 'long leave' without authorization amidst a severe heat wave afflicting the capital.

Bharadwaj, in a letter addressed to the Union Home Secretary, emphasized the critical role played by the health department during such extreme weather and questioned the protocol breach.

The health minister also revisited past issues, citing a fire tragedy in a neonatal center and questioning the Centre's actions regarding accountability and transparency within the department.

