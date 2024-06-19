Left Menu

Punjab Police Intensifies Crackdown on Drug Hotspots

In a concerted effort against drug trafficking, the Punjab Police executed simultaneous raids on the top 10 drug hotspots in each district under the directive of DGP Gaurav Yadav. The massive operation involved 2,500 personnel, resulting in 43 arrests and 31 FIRs.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-06-2024 22:18 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 22:18 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a determined crackdown on drug trafficking, the Punjab Police on Wednesday raided the top 10 drug hotspots in each district of the state.

This large-scale operation, conducted from 11 am to 3 pm, was spearheaded by Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav.

Special DGP Arpit Shukla reported that during the operation, police registered 31 FIRs and arrested 43 individuals. Shukla emphasized that a detailed list of drug hotspots, derived from meticulous data analysis, was provided to all district police chiefs.

Police were instructed to closely monitor this operation and strategically identify top drug hotspots, or areas notorious for drug sales and trafficking, in their jurisdictions. Officers of SP rank led teams to search and secure these areas, using sniffer dogs to assist in thorough inspections.

More than 250 police teams, involving around 2,500 personnel, successfully cordoned off and searched 280 drug hotspots. This effort marks a significant step in Punjab's fight against drug-related crimes.

