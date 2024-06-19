Maharashtra Government Calls for Claims on 1992-93 Riots Compensation

In an official move, the Maharashtra government is calling upon legal heirs of 105 victims who either perished or disappeared during the 1992-93 communal riots and subsequent bomb blasts in Mumbai to come forward for financial compensation. The appeal, made public on Wednesday, underscores the state's commitment to dispensing justice even after three decades.

The government has published a list of these victims, noting its previous unsuccessful efforts to locate their legal heirs for ex-gratia payments. This action follows directives from the Supreme Court, which mandated compensation, including interest for delayed payments, to the relatives of those affected by the tragic events.

Authorities are encouraging legal relatives to approach the offices of the Mumbai District Collector and Suburban Collector with pertinent documentation to claim the financial assistance. This move is part of a wider effort to ensure justice for the approximately 900 deaths and 257 lives lost to the devastating communal riots and bomb blasts that shook Mumbai during December 1992 and January 1993.

