Blinken Discusses South China Sea Tensions with Philippine Secretary

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday held a call with Philippine Foreign Secretary Enrique Manalo to discuss China's actions in the South China Sea, which Manila and Washington have called escalatory.

"Their discussion followed (China's) dangerous and irresponsible actions to deny the Philippines from executing a lawful maritime operation in the South China Sea on June 17," the State Department said in a statement after the call.

A Philippine sailor suffered serious injury after what its military described as "intentional-high speed ramming" by the Chinese Coast Guard, aiming to disrupt a resupply mission for troops stationed on the Second Thomas Shoal.

