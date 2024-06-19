Two Killed in Pune District Wall Collapse Tragedy

In a tragic incident on Wednesday morning, the collapse of a compound wall at a company's premises in Sanaswadi, within Shirur tehsil of Pune district, led to the unfortunate deaths of two individuals, police reported.

An official from Shikrapur police station confirmed that the wall's construction was of substandard quality. Four people were standing in the parking lot next to the wall when it collapsed, resulting in injuries from the debris. All four were immediately rushed to the hospital, where two later succumbed to their injuries.

A case for negligence has been registered against the owner of the firm under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the police official added.

