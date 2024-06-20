Left Menu

Vatican Financial Scandal: Human Rights Complaint Filed Against Pope Francis

Raffaele Mincione, a defendant in the Vatican's financial trial, has lodged a human rights complaint against Pope Francis at the UN. The complaint criticizes the pope's authorization of extensive surveillance during the investigation. The filing underscores the unique nature of Vatican's judicial system and its clash with European norms.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 20-06-2024 07:11 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 07:11 IST
Vatican Financial Scandal: Human Rights Complaint Filed Against Pope Francis

Raffaele Mincione, a key defendant in the Vatican's high-profile financial trial, has formally accused Pope Francis of violating his human rights. The claim, submitted to the United Nations last week, contests the wide-ranging surveillance authorized by Pope Francis during the investigation.

Mincione's lawyer took the complaint to the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights under a procedure that permits individuals to report alleged rights violations within countries or institutions. This marks the latest significant grievance about the Vatican trial, particularly focusing on the unique and rather archaic nature of its criminal justice system.

The trial, which concluded in December 2021, revolved around a substantial financial loss tied to the Holy See's investment in London real estate. Ultimately, nine out of ten defendants, including Mincione and Cardinal Angelo Becciu, were convicted. However, Mincione's complaint specifically challenges Pope Francis's use of executive decrees to facilitate surveillance, arguing these actions undermined a fair trial.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gang Rivalry Explodes in Rajouri Garden: The Chilling Tale of a Brutal Hit

Gang Rivalry Explodes in Rajouri Garden: The Chilling Tale of a Brutal Hit

 India
2
Global Health Highlights: Vaccine Controversies, Legal Battles, and Medical Breakthroughs

Global Health Highlights: Vaccine Controversies, Legal Battles, and Medical ...

 Global
3
Coca-Cola India Pioneers 100% Recycled PET Initiative in Orissa

Coca-Cola India Pioneers 100% Recycled PET Initiative in Orissa

 India
4
EU Considers Non-CO2 Emissions Exemption for Long-Haul Flights

EU Considers Non-CO2 Emissions Exemption for Long-Haul Flights

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Marine Technology: Self-Recovering Nanogenerators for Wave Energy Harvesting

COVID-19's Impact on Young Women's Job Aspirations: A Wake-Up Call for Rural India

Driving Change: Western Balkans Pave the Way for Green Transport Revolution

Empowering Public Health with Dashboards: Key Design and Implementation Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024