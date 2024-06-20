Vatican Financial Scandal: Human Rights Complaint Filed Against Pope Francis

Raffaele Mincione, a key defendant in the Vatican's high-profile financial trial, has formally accused Pope Francis of violating his human rights. The claim, submitted to the United Nations last week, contests the wide-ranging surveillance authorized by Pope Francis during the investigation.

Mincione's lawyer took the complaint to the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights under a procedure that permits individuals to report alleged rights violations within countries or institutions. This marks the latest significant grievance about the Vatican trial, particularly focusing on the unique and rather archaic nature of its criminal justice system.

The trial, which concluded in December 2021, revolved around a substantial financial loss tied to the Holy See's investment in London real estate. Ultimately, nine out of ten defendants, including Mincione and Cardinal Angelo Becciu, were convicted. However, Mincione's complaint specifically challenges Pope Francis's use of executive decrees to facilitate surveillance, arguing these actions undermined a fair trial.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)