Vatican Financial Scandal: Human Rights Complaint Filed Against Pope Francis
Raffaele Mincione, a defendant in the Vatican's financial trial, has lodged a human rights complaint against Pope Francis at the UN. The complaint criticizes the pope's authorization of extensive surveillance during the investigation. The filing underscores the unique nature of Vatican's judicial system and its clash with European norms.
Raffaele Mincione, a key defendant in the Vatican's high-profile financial trial, has formally accused Pope Francis of violating his human rights. The claim, submitted to the United Nations last week, contests the wide-ranging surveillance authorized by Pope Francis during the investigation.
Mincione's lawyer took the complaint to the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights under a procedure that permits individuals to report alleged rights violations within countries or institutions. This marks the latest significant grievance about the Vatican trial, particularly focusing on the unique and rather archaic nature of its criminal justice system.
The trial, which concluded in December 2021, revolved around a substantial financial loss tied to the Holy See's investment in London real estate. Ultimately, nine out of ten defendants, including Mincione and Cardinal Angelo Becciu, were convicted. However, Mincione's complaint specifically challenges Pope Francis's use of executive decrees to facilitate surveillance, arguing these actions undermined a fair trial.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Pakistani Human Rights Activist Sarim Burney Arrested for Human Trafficking
Amnesty's Call for Human Rights Reforms in World Cup Hosting Bids
Delhi Schools Ramp Up CCTV Surveillance
SEBI Introduces Financial Penalties for Surveillance Failures in Stock Markets
Hunter Biden Gun Trial: Testimonies and Surveillance Footage Unveiled