Sharad Pawar Urges Centre to Resolve Maratha-OBC Quota Conflict

Sharad Pawar emphasized the need for the Centre to address the ongoing Maratha-OBC reservation conflict in Maharashtra. He called for amendments in laws and policies to resolve the issue, urging the government to prevent social tensions. Activists demand recognition of Kunbis as Marathas for quota eligibility.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 20-06-2024 11:48 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 11:48 IST
NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar called on the Centre to take decisive action on the Maratha-OBC reservation conflict during a speech in Baramati, Pune district. Pawar stressed that the central government must lead efforts to resolve the issues to prevent escalating social tensions.

Discussing the recent debates surrounding the reservation issue, Pawar highlighted the Maharashtra legislature's unanimous decision in February to grant a separate 10% reservation for the Maratha community in education and jobs. He pointed out that while the Maratha community demands inclusion in the OBC category, there are concerns about how existing OBC quotas will be affected.

Activist Manoj Jarange has been vocal in demanding that Kunbis, currently classified as an OBC group, be recognized as Marathas, making them eligible for government quotas. Concurrently, OBC activists in Jalna are protesting to secure a commitment that the OBC quota will remain intact.

Pawar concluded by urging both state and central governments to take proactive steps to change policies and maintain social harmony, asserting that passivity is not an option.

