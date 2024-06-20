Tragedy in Balrampur: Two CAF Personnel Killed in Gorge Accident
Two Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) personnel were killed and two others injured when their vehicle plunged into a gorge in Balrampur district. The incident occurred during a camp relocation exercise in a Naxalite-affected area. An investigation into the incident is currently underway.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident in Balrampur district, two Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) personnel lost their lives when the vehicle they were traveling in plummeted into a gorge.
The vehicle was part of a convoy shifting the CAF camp between Pundag and Bhutahi villages. The accident also left a CAF jawan and the vehicle's civilian driver injured.
Balrampur Superintendent of Police Lal Umed Singh stated that the shifting operation was necessitated as part of a redeployment exercise in the Naxalite-affected region. An investigation into the circumstances leading to the tragedy is in progress.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)