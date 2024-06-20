Tragedy in Balrampur: Two CAF Personnel Killed in Gorge Accident

In a tragic incident in Balrampur district, two Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) personnel lost their lives when the vehicle they were traveling in plummeted into a gorge.

The vehicle was part of a convoy shifting the CAF camp between Pundag and Bhutahi villages. The accident also left a CAF jawan and the vehicle's civilian driver injured.

Balrampur Superintendent of Police Lal Umed Singh stated that the shifting operation was necessitated as part of a redeployment exercise in the Naxalite-affected region. An investigation into the circumstances leading to the tragedy is in progress.

