Tragedy in Balrampur: Two CAF Personnel Killed in Gorge Accident

Two Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) personnel were killed and two others injured when their vehicle plunged into a gorge in Balrampur district. The incident occurred during a camp relocation exercise in a Naxalite-affected area. An investigation into the incident is currently underway.

PTI | Balrampur | Updated: 20-06-2024 12:05 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 12:05 IST
In a tragic incident in Balrampur district, two Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) personnel lost their lives when the vehicle they were traveling in plummeted into a gorge.

The vehicle was part of a convoy shifting the CAF camp between Pundag and Bhutahi villages. The accident also left a CAF jawan and the vehicle's civilian driver injured.

Balrampur Superintendent of Police Lal Umed Singh stated that the shifting operation was necessitated as part of a redeployment exercise in the Naxalite-affected region. An investigation into the circumstances leading to the tragedy is in progress.

