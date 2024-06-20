South Korea Denounces North Korea-Russia Pact
South Korea on Thursday condemned the strategic partnership agreement between North Korea and Russia, labeling it as regretful and in violation of U.N. sanctions. The agreement, seen as a comprehensive alliance, has raised international concern.
South Korea on Thursday condemned the comprehensive strategic partnership agreement signed by the leaders of North Korea and Russia, saying it was regretful as it violated U.N. sanctions.
