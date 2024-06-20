Left Menu

South Korea Denounces North Korea-Russia Pact

South Korea on Thursday condemned the strategic partnership agreement between North Korea and Russia, labeling it as regretful and in violation of U.N. sanctions. The agreement, seen as a comprehensive alliance, has raised international concern.

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 20-06-2024 15:17 IST
South Korea on Thursday condemned the comprehensive strategic partnership agreement signed by the leaders of North Korea and Russia, saying it was regretful as it violated U.N. sanctions.

