New Disability Pension Rules Ensure Strict Scrutiny, Says Top Army Officer

Lt Gen Ajith Nilakantan stated that new disability pension rules for armed forces are rigorous, ensuring no undeserving cases pass through. The rules, updated in 2023 based on recommendations from various military departments, aim to rationalize the classification and grant of disability pensions. Strict scrutiny at multiple levels prevents misuse.

Updated: 22-06-2024 23:28 IST | Created: 22-06-2024 23:28 IST
In a recent statement, Lt Gen Ajith Nilakantan, Commandant of the Army Hospital (R&R), affirmed that the new disability pension rules for armed forces personnel are fortified with stringent scrutiny protocols.

These updated 'Entitlement Rules (ER) for Casualty Pension and Disability Compensation Awards' were introduced in 2023, following recommendations from a comprehensive study involving the three services, the Armed Forces Medical Services, and the Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare.

Addressing media queries, Nilakantan assured that it is virtually impossible for undeserving cases to benefit due to the numerous levels of meticulous screening by appropriate medical boards, ensuring adherence to the strict rulings. This comes amidst concerns among ex-servicemen about potential misuse of the provisions.

