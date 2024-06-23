Russian Air Defense Foils Ukrainian Drone Attack on Bryansk
Russia's air defence systems successfully intercepted and destroyed 12 Ukrainian drones targeting the Bryansk region. Governor Alexander Bogomaz confirmed there were no casualties or damage reported from the attack, announcing the information on the Telegram messaging app.
Russia's air defence systems destroyed 12 Ukrainian drones that targeted Russia's Bryansk region, the governor of the region that borders Ukraine said on Sunday.
According to preliminary information, there were no casualties and no damage from the attack, Alexander Bogomaz, governor of the Bryansk region said on the Telegram messaging app.
