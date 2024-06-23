Left Menu

Russian Air Defense Foils Ukrainian Drone Attack on Bryansk

Russia's air defence systems successfully intercepted and destroyed 12 Ukrainian drones targeting the Bryansk region. Governor Alexander Bogomaz confirmed there were no casualties or damage reported from the attack, announcing the information on the Telegram messaging app.

Updated: 23-06-2024 04:04 IST | Created: 23-06-2024 04:04 IST
Russia's air defence systems destroyed 12 Ukrainian drones that targeted Russia's Bryansk region, the governor of the region that borders Ukraine said on Sunday.

According to preliminary information, there were no casualties and no damage from the attack, Alexander Bogomaz, governor of the Bryansk region said on the Telegram messaging app.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

