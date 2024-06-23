Fourth Victim Dies in Tragic Arkansas Grocery Store Shooting
A fourth victim has passed away following a shooting at a grocery store in Arkansas. State police reported that the total number of wounded stands at 14, including 11 civilians, two law enforcement officers, and the suspect. All fatalities were civilians.
PTI | Littlerock | Updated: 23-06-2024 07:59 IST | Created: 23-06-2024 07:59 IST
A fourth victim has succumbed to injuries following a tragic shooting at an Arkansas grocery store, officials confirmed Saturday evening.
Arkansas state police reported that a total of 14 people were injured in Friday's shooting spree, which included 11 civilians, two law enforcement officers, and the shooting suspect.
The police statement added that all fatalities resulting from the incident were civilians.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Arkansas
- grocerystore
- shooting
- victims
- lawenforcement
- civilians
- tragedy
- statepolice
- news
- death
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Family Tragedy: Fire Claims Four Lives Near Airport
Mistaken Identity Tragedy: Civilian Killed by BSF at Jammu Border
Tragedy at Damoh: Baby Killed in Railway Station Attack
Tragedy Strikes: Wall Collapse Claims Lives at Rice Mill Construction Site
Tragedy and Resilience in Gaza: Hospital Overwhelmed Amid Conflict