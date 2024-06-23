Fourth Victim Dies in Tragic Arkansas Grocery Store Shooting

A fourth victim has succumbed to injuries following a tragic shooting at an Arkansas grocery store, officials confirmed Saturday evening.

Arkansas state police reported that a total of 14 people were injured in Friday's shooting spree, which included 11 civilians, two law enforcement officers, and the shooting suspect.

The police statement added that all fatalities resulting from the incident were civilians.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)