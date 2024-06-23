Ukraine's Air Defence Systems Foil Missile Attack
Russia launched three missiles on Ukraine overnight, with two being destroyed over the Kyiv region by Ukraine's air defence systems, according to Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk. The fate of the third missile remains unknown. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
Russia launched three missiles overnight on Ukraine, with air defence systems destroying two of the weapons over the Kyiv region, Ukraine's Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk said on Sunday.
In his statement on the Telegram messaging app, Oleshchuk did not say what happened to the third missile. There were no immediate reports from Ukrainian officials of damage or injuries as a result of the attack.
Kyiv, its surrounding region and several others across Ukraine were under air raid alerts for about an hour on Sunday morning, starting at 4:50 a.m. local time (0150 GMT). Reuters witnesses reported hearing several blasts in and around Kyiv at the time that sounded like air defence systems hitting air weapons.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Landmine Explosion in Belgorod Injures Four, Including TV Cameraman
Explosion Rocks Acapulco's Main Square, Injuring Nine
Explosion at Udaipur Arms Dealer Leaves Two Dead
Kyiv Shields Itself: Ukrainian Air Defense Halts Russian Missile and Drone Assault
Russian Forces Unleash Aggression on Kyiv as Global Leaders Convene for Support Strategies