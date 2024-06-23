Left Menu

Tragic End for Farm Labourer: The Gruesome Case of Chander Kirkat

Two individuals were arrested for the murder of Chander Kirkat, a 45-year-old farm labourer in Chakoki village. Police suspect an affair with the wife of one of the accused as the motive. The incident took place on Saturday when Kirkat was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon. Investigation is ongoing.

PTI | Kapurthala | Updated: 23-06-2024 12:40 IST | Created: 23-06-2024 12:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded when Chander Kirkat, a 45-year-old farm labourer, was brutally murdered in Chakoki village. Police have detained two suspects in connection with the killing.

Kirkat, originally from Jharkhand, had been working in the field for 15 years. The murder took place on Saturday when he was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon.

According to police, the motive is suspected to be an affair between Kirkat and the wife of one of the accused. Further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

