Delhi's Water Crisis: Atishi's Hunger Strike Enters Third Day

Delhi is experiencing a severe water shortage as Haryana closes the Hathnikund barrage gates, prompting Water Minister Atishi to embark on an indefinite hunger strike. Despite doctors' advice to stop, Atishi continues to protest, claiming Haryana is withholding water that Delhi is entitled to.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2024 15:46 IST | Created: 23-06-2024 15:46 IST
Amidst a sweltering heat wave, Delhi is grappling with a severe water shortage. Water Minister Atishi has drawn attention to the crisis by embarking on an indefinite hunger strike, alleging that Haryana has shut all gates of the Hathnikund barrage, cutting off Delhi's crucial water supply.

The strike, now in its third day, highlights the dire situation as Atishi claims that the water levels in the barrage are adequate but are not being released. AAP has echoed her call, emphasizing the impact on 28 lakh residents.

In a video message, Atishi reaffirmed her commitment to continue the fast until the Haryana government releases the required water. Medical concerns are rising as her ketone levels are positive, and both blood pressure and sugar levels are falling, but she remains steadfast in her protest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

