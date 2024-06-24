Kremlin Condemns US for Deadly Attack in Crimea
The Kremlin has blamed the United States for a destructive Ukrainian missile attack on Crimea that resulted in at least four deaths, including two children, and 151 injuries. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov condemned the attack as 'barbaric' and indicated that there would be consequences for US involvement.
The Kremlin blamed the United States on Monday for a Ukrainian attack on Crimea with ATACMS missiles that killed at least four people, including two children, and injured 151 more, and said there would be consequences.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the attack "absolutely barbaric" and said Moscow would react to the United States involvement in it.
Peskov suggested that reporters should ask the governments of Europe and the United States why their governments were involved in killing children.
