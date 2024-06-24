Tragic Missile Attack in Pokrovsk: Casualties and Devastation Reported

A Russian missile attack on Ukraine's eastern town of Pokrovsk killed at least four people and injured 34 more, the regional governor said on Monday. Two children were among the injured, Vadym Filashkin said on Telegram.

Russian troops launched two missiles, he added, destroying one private house and damaging 16 more.

