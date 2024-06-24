Tragic Missile Attack in Pokrovsk: Casualties and Devastation Reported
A Russian missile attack on Pokrovsk, a town in Ukraine's eastern region, resulted in at least four fatalities and 34 injuries, including two children. The attack involved two missiles, leading to the destruction of one private house and damage to 16 others, according to regional governor Vadym Filashkin.
Russian troops launched two missiles, he added, destroying one private house and damaging 16 more.
