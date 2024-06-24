Left Menu

Tragic Missile Attack in Pokrovsk: Casualties and Devastation Reported

A Russian missile attack on Pokrovsk, a town in Ukraine's eastern region, resulted in at least four fatalities and 34 injuries, including two children. The attack involved two missiles, leading to the destruction of one private house and damage to 16 others, according to regional governor Vadym Filashkin.

Reuters | Updated: 24-06-2024 16:58 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 16:58 IST
AI Generated Representative Image

A Russian missile attack on Ukraine's eastern town of Pokrovsk killed at least four people and injured 34 more, the regional governor said on Monday. Two children were among the injured, Vadym Filashkin said on Telegram.

Russian troops launched two missiles, he added, destroying one private house and damaging 16 more.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

