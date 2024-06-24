Left Menu

Mayawati Demands Justice After Satnami Community Protests in Chhattisgarh

BSP supremo Mayawati urged the Chhattisgarh government not to wrongfully implicate innocent Satnami community members following the arson incident during their protest. She called for a CBI inquiry into the vandalism of a religious structure, while the state government assured that peace would be maintained.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 24-06-2024 21:55 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 21:55 IST
Mayawati Demands Justice After Satnami Community Protests in Chhattisgarh
Mayawati
  • Country:
  • India

BSP supremo Mayawati on Monday urged the Chhattisgarh government to ensure innocent members of the Satnami community are not wrongfully implicated in the arson incident that occurred during their protest in Balodabazar-Bhatapara district earlier this month.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai responded, assuring that Chhattisgarh's peaceful reputation would be upheld and all necessary efforts would be made to maintain this identity.

The protests erupted after a religious structure, significant to the Satnami community, was allegedly vandalized. Over 141 people have been arrested so far. Mayawati insists that the real culprits must be identified and punished, while innocent community members should be released immediately.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gang Rivalry Sparks Fatal Shooting in Delhi: Murder Investigation Transferred to Special Cell

Gang Rivalry Sparks Fatal Shooting in Delhi: Murder Investigation Transferre...

 India
2
Shein Eyes London IPO Amidst Scrutiny and Market Shifts

Shein Eyes London IPO Amidst Scrutiny and Market Shifts

 Global
3
DIYguru Paves the Way for E-Mobility Education in India

DIYguru Paves the Way for E-Mobility Education in India

 India
4
DIYguru Partners with L&T Edutech for E-Mobility Training in Indian Universities, launches hardware enabled PG Certification Program

DIYguru Partners with L&T Edutech for E-Mobility Training in Indian Universi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Debt Crisis: Developing Nations Struggle Under Financial Strain

Digital Dominance: The E-commerce Revolution Reshaping Global Markets

Global Push for Healthy Diets: A New Framework to Combat Malnutrition and NCDs

Financial Fair Play: How Reducing Financial Distortions Can Boost European Productivity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024