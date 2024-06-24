Mayawati Demands Justice After Satnami Community Protests in Chhattisgarh

BSP supremo Mayawati on Monday urged the Chhattisgarh government to ensure innocent members of the Satnami community are not wrongfully implicated in the arson incident that occurred during their protest in Balodabazar-Bhatapara district earlier this month.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai responded, assuring that Chhattisgarh's peaceful reputation would be upheld and all necessary efforts would be made to maintain this identity.

The protests erupted after a religious structure, significant to the Satnami community, was allegedly vandalized. Over 141 people have been arrested so far. Mayawati insists that the real culprits must be identified and punished, while innocent community members should be released immediately.

