Suzhou Knife Attack: Japanese Mother and Child Injured, Suspect Apprehended

A man has been detained following a knife attack in Suzhou, China, that resulted in injuries to three individuals, including a Japanese mother and her child, confirmed a spokesperson from the Japanese embassy on Tuesday.

The suspect attacked the woman and her child at a school bus stop for a Japanese school. A Chinese woman on the bus intervened, preventing the man from boarding but subsequently being attacked herself.

The Japanese mother and child suffered minor injuries, whereas the Chinese woman sustained serious injuries and is currently hospitalized. The attacker has been taken into custody, and an investigation into his motive is ongoing, according to the embassy spokesperson.

In light of this incident, the Japanese embassy has advised its nationals to exercise caution as similar knife attacks have been reported in various public spaces across China, including parks, schools, and subways.

Earlier this month, a Chinese man assaulted four U.S. university instructors and a Chinese bystander in Jilin city's public park. Additionally, in May, a knife attack at a southwestern China hospital resulted in two fatalities and 21 injuries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)