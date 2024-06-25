Left Menu

Suzhou Knife Attack: Japanese Mother and Child Injured, Suspect Apprehended

A man was arrested after a knife attack in Suzhou, China, injured three people, including a Japanese mother and her child. Another Chinese woman was severely injured while intervening. The Japanese embassy has cautioned nationals in China to remain vigilant amid recent similar incidents. The suspect's motive is still under investigation.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 25-06-2024 12:29 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 12:29 IST
Suzhou Knife Attack: Japanese Mother and Child Injured, Suspect Apprehended
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • China

A man has been detained following a knife attack in Suzhou, China, that resulted in injuries to three individuals, including a Japanese mother and her child, confirmed a spokesperson from the Japanese embassy on Tuesday.

The suspect attacked the woman and her child at a school bus stop for a Japanese school. A Chinese woman on the bus intervened, preventing the man from boarding but subsequently being attacked herself.

The Japanese mother and child suffered minor injuries, whereas the Chinese woman sustained serious injuries and is currently hospitalized. The attacker has been taken into custody, and an investigation into his motive is ongoing, according to the embassy spokesperson.

In light of this incident, the Japanese embassy has advised its nationals to exercise caution as similar knife attacks have been reported in various public spaces across China, including parks, schools, and subways.

Earlier this month, a Chinese man assaulted four U.S. university instructors and a Chinese bystander in Jilin city's public park. Additionally, in May, a knife attack at a southwestern China hospital resulted in two fatalities and 21 injuries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gang Rivalry Sparks Fatal Shooting in Delhi: Murder Investigation Transferred to Special Cell

Gang Rivalry Sparks Fatal Shooting in Delhi: Murder Investigation Transferre...

 India
2
Shein Eyes London IPO Amidst Scrutiny and Market Shifts

Shein Eyes London IPO Amidst Scrutiny and Market Shifts

 Global
3
DIYguru Paves the Way for E-Mobility Education in India

DIYguru Paves the Way for E-Mobility Education in India

 India
4
DIYguru Partners with L&T Edutech for E-Mobility Training in Indian Universities, launches hardware enabled PG Certification Program

DIYguru Partners with L&T Edutech for E-Mobility Training in Indian Universi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Debt Crisis: Developing Nations Struggle Under Financial Strain

Digital Dominance: The E-commerce Revolution Reshaping Global Markets

Global Push for Healthy Diets: A New Framework to Combat Malnutrition and NCDs

Financial Fair Play: How Reducing Financial Distortions Can Boost European Productivity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024