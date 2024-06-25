Left Menu

Mahmoud Abbas Plans Strategic Visit to Russia

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is set to visit Russia, as reported by Russian news agencies. Kremlin foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov confirmed that dates have been agreed, though not disclosed. Abbas's visit, initially planned for November last year, was postponed at the Palestinian side's request. Russia aims to aid in resolving the Middle East conflict by advocating for a Palestinian state.

Updated: 25-06-2024 12:35 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 12:35 IST
Mahmoud Abbas

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will visit Russia, Russian news agencies reported on Tuesday, citing Kremlin foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov.

TASS said Ushakov did not disclose the timing but said the dates had been agreed. Another state agency, RIA, said Abbas had planned to come to Russia in November last year, but the visit was postponed at the request of the Palestinian side.

Russia says it wants to help resolve the conflict in the Middle East and that peace will not be possible without the establishment of a Palestinian state.

