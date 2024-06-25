Left Menu

Historic Return: Nagaland's First Civic Elections in Two Decades

Nagaland will hold its first civic elections in 20 years, featuring 33% women’s reservation. Voters will decide the fate of 523 candidates across 214 wards using ballot papers. The elections mark a significant milestone due to historic opposition from civil bodies, now resolved by government efforts.

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 25-06-2024 19:40 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 19:40 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Nagaland is set to hold its first civic elections in 20 years, an historic event officials confirmed for Wednesday. The state last held municipal elections in 2004, making the upcoming polls a significant milestone.

Notably, this will be the first time elections in the state include a 33% reservation for women, which faced strong opposition from local tribal bodies and civil society organizations. The state government successfully scrapped contentious taxes and garnered support for the reservation from these groups, following a Supreme Court mandate and Parliamentary legislation.

Election oversight will see 420 polling stations categorized by sensitivity levels, with security personnel deployed accordingly. Voting will occur through ballot papers, and the process will be closely monitored to ensure it proceeds smoothly. The government has also declared a general holiday to encourage voter turnout.

Meanwhile, the Eastern Nagaland Peoples' Organisation (ENPO), representing seven Naga tribes, announced non-participation, citing long-standing regional neglect. Despite accepted nominations, the tribal body's decision halted participation from the eastern districts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

