Historic Return: Nagaland's First Civic Elections in Two Decades

Nagaland is set to hold its first civic elections in 20 years, an historic event officials confirmed for Wednesday. The state last held municipal elections in 2004, making the upcoming polls a significant milestone.

Notably, this will be the first time elections in the state include a 33% reservation for women, which faced strong opposition from local tribal bodies and civil society organizations. The state government successfully scrapped contentious taxes and garnered support for the reservation from these groups, following a Supreme Court mandate and Parliamentary legislation.

Election oversight will see 420 polling stations categorized by sensitivity levels, with security personnel deployed accordingly. Voting will occur through ballot papers, and the process will be closely monitored to ensure it proceeds smoothly. The government has also declared a general holiday to encourage voter turnout.

Meanwhile, the Eastern Nagaland Peoples' Organisation (ENPO), representing seven Naga tribes, announced non-participation, citing long-standing regional neglect. Despite accepted nominations, the tribal body's decision halted participation from the eastern districts.

